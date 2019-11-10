 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL winners picks Week 10

By Kevin Nogle
The NFL’s Week 10 schedule of games is upon us, which means it is time for our straight-up winners picks for the full slate of games. Last week, we had a range of results, with James McKinney leading the way with an 11-3 week, while Kathleen Noa was 9-5, Justin Hier was 8-6, and I brought up the rear at 7-7.

That brings James to within four of Kat, who leads with a 92-42-1 overall record this season. James is at 88-46-1, while Justin is 84-50-1. I am again in the read, rocking an 81-53-1 record. Can this finally be the week when I make up some ground? Probably not, because Kat and I - and everyone really - have way to similar of picks. But, by the end of the season, I will have the lead. Do you hear me Kat? I’m coming for you.

Here are our picks for the NFL’s Week 10 slate of games. Please note, I forgot to put together the picks sheet earlier this week, so we are dragging some picks. I will update the table as soon as they are in.

The Phinsider Picks Pool

Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders Chargers Raiders Raiders Raiders
New York Giants at New York Jets Giants Giants Giants
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Saints Saints Saints
Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Ravens Ravens Ravens
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns Bills Bills Bills
Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Lions Bears Bears
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts Colts Colts Colts
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers Packers Packers Packers
Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers Rams Rams Rams
Minneosta Vikings at Dallas Cowboys Cowboys Vikings Cowboys
Seattle Seahakws at San Francisco 49ers Seahawks 49ers 49ers
Week 8 7-7 11-3 8-6 9-5
Season Results 81-53-1 88-46-1 84-50-1 92-42-1

