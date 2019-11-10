NFL winners picks Week 10

The NFL’s Week 10 schedule of games is upon us, which means it is time for our straight-up winners picks for the full slate of games. Last week, we had a range of results, with James McKinney leading the way with an 11-3 week, while Kathleen Noa was 9-5, Justin Hier was 8-6, and I brought up the rear at 7-7.
That brings James to within four of Kat, who leads with a 92-42-1 overall record this season. James is at 88-46-1, while Justin is 84-50-1. I am again in the read, rocking an 81-53-1 record. Can this finally be the week when I make up some ground? Probably not, because Kat and I - and everyone really - have way to similar of picks. But, by the end of the season, I will have the lead. Do you hear me Kat? I’m coming for you.
Here are our picks for the NFL’s Week 10 slate of games. Please note, I forgot to put together the picks sheet earlier this week, so we are dragging some picks. I will update the table as soon as they are in.
The Phinsider Picks Pool
|Game
|Kevin
|James
|Justin
|Kat
|Game
|Kevin
|James
|Justin
|Kat
|Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders
|Chargers
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|New York Giants at New York Jets
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
|Lions
|Bears
|Bears
|Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Minneosta Vikings at Dallas Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Vikings
|Cowboys
|Seattle Seahakws at San Francisco 49ers
|Seahawks
|49ers
|49ers
|Week 8
|7-7
|11-3
|8-6
|9-5
|Season Results
|81-53-1
|88-46-1
|84-50-1
|92-42-1
