NFL winners picks Week 10

The NFL’s Week 10 schedule of games is upon us, which means it is time for our straight-up winners picks for the full slate of games. Last week, we had a range of results, with James McKinney leading the way with an 11-3 week, while Kathleen Noa was 9-5, Justin Hier was 8-6, and I brought up the rear at 7-7.

That brings James to within four of Kat, who leads with a 92-42-1 overall record this season. James is at 88-46-1, while Justin is 84-50-1. I am again in the read, rocking an 81-53-1 record. Can this finally be the week when I make up some ground? Probably not, because Kat and I - and everyone really - have way to similar of picks. But, by the end of the season, I will have the lead. Do you hear me Kat? I’m coming for you.

Here are our picks for the NFL’s Week 10 slate of games. Please note, I forgot to put together the picks sheet earlier this week, so we are dragging some picks. I will update the table as soon as they are in.