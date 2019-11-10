Dolphins at Colts Week 10 2019: How to stream, where to watch, weather, injuries, odds, more

The Miami Dolphins are coming off their first win of the 2019 NFL season, beating their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets, last Sunday. Now, they meet a former division rival, the Indianapolis Colts, who actually still have more AFC East championships than the Jets despite not being in the division for 20 years. Can Miami pull off two wins in a row?

The Colts come into this game with Brian Hoyer starting at quarterback following an injury last week to Jacoby Brissett. Can Hoyer keep the Colts in the playoff picture?

Everything you need to know for Sunday’s game is below;

Week 10

Miami Dolphins (1-7) at Indianapolis Colts (5-3)

November 10, 2019

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 4:05pm ET on November 10

Where is the game?

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

How can I watch the game?

CBS through South Florida, Indiana, Atlanta, New York City/New Jersey, and New Orleans

Map via 506Sports.com; Dolphins at Colts in green

Who is the broadcast team?

Greg Gumbel, Trent Green

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins radio network (WQAM 560 AM / KISS 99.9 FM in Miami area)

Dolphins.com

Who is the radio broadcast team?

Jimmy Cefealo, Joe Rose, Bob Griese, Kim Bokamper

Who was on the injury report?

What are the current betting odds?

Colts -10.5

Over/Under: 44

What will the weather be like for the game?

Cloudy, 55°F

Roof status not announced

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Regular Season: Dolphins lead 45-27

Who won most recently?

Colts won 27-24 in Week 12, 2018 in Indianapolis

Dolphins have won last two meetings and six of last seven

