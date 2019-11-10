Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts: Live Thread & Game Information

Your 1 and 7 Miami Dolphins have traveled to Indianapolis Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts this afternoon. Your Phins are of course coming off their first win of the season having defeated the hated New York Jets last week 26 to 18. The Dolphins will face an obviously better team in the Colts today.

The Colts come into the week at 5 and 3 and if the playoffs were to start this week the Colts would be in as the second Wild Card team behind the Buffalo Bills. The Colts will be looking to get back to winning following dropping their game last week to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26 to 24.

Miami Dolphins (1-7) 3rd AFC East @ Indianapolis Colts (5-3) 2nd AFC South