Week Ten Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Since your Miami Dolphins have the rare late afternoon game vs. their normal 1:00 PM EST kick-off time we will have an early game thread instead of the standard late game thread. The usual Dolphins game day live thread will post at 3:30 PM EST with the usual Sunday evening post after that.
Please treat this live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider. Remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on the Phinsider.
Sunday, November 10th, 2019 Early Afternoon Games
Detroit Lions (3-4-1) 3rd NFC North @ Chicago Bears (3-5) 4th NFC North
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS
- DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 705
- Odds: Chicago Bears -3
- Over/Under: 41.5
Baltimore Ravens (6-2) 1st AFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (0-8) 4th AFC North
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 706
- Odds: Baltimore Ravens -10
- Over/Under: 44.5
Buffalo Bills (6-2) 2nd AFC East @ Cleveland Browns (2-6) 3rd AFC North
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 707
- Odds: Cleveland Browns -3
- Over/Under: 41
Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) 1st AFC West @ Tennessee Titans (4-5) 4th AFC South
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 708
- Odds: Kansas City Chiefs -6
- Over/Under: 49.5
Atlanta Falcons (1-7) 4th NFC South @ New Orleans (7-1) 1st NFC South
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 709
- Odds: New Orleans Saints -13.5
- Over/Under: 51
New York Giants (2-7) 3rd NFC East @ New York Jets (1-7) 4th AFC East
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 710
- Odds: New York Giants -3
- Over/Under: 44.5
Arizona Cardinals (3-5-1) 4th NFC West @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-6) 3rd NFC South
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- TV: FOX
- DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 711
- Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -4.5
- Over/Under: 52
