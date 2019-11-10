Week Ten Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Since your Miami Dolphins have the rare late afternoon game vs. their normal 1:00 PM EST kick-off time we will have an early game thread instead of the standard late game thread. The usual Dolphins game day live thread will post at 3:30 PM EST with the usual Sunday evening post after that.

Please treat this live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider. Remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on the Phinsider.

Sunday, November 10th, 2019 Early Afternoon Games

Detroit Lions (3-4-1) 3rd NFC North @ Chicago Bears (3-5) 4th NFC North

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 705

Channel 705 Odds: Chicago Bears -3

Chicago Bears -3 Over/Under: 41.5

Baltimore Ravens (6-2) 1st AFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (0-8) 4th AFC North

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 706

Channel 706 Odds: Baltimore Ravens -10

Baltimore Ravens -10 Over/Under: 44.5

Buffalo Bills (6-2) 2nd AFC East @ Cleveland Browns (2-6) 3rd AFC North

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 707

Channel 707 Odds: Cleveland Browns -3

Cleveland Browns -3 Over/Under: 41

Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) 1st AFC West @ Tennessee Titans (4-5) 4th AFC South

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 708

Channel 708 Odds: Kansas City Chiefs -6

Kansas City Chiefs -6 Over/Under: 49.5

Atlanta Falcons (1-7) 4th NFC South @ New Orleans (7-1) 1st NFC South

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 709

Channel 709 Odds: New Orleans Saints -13.5

New Orleans Saints -13.5 Over/Under: 51

New York Giants (2-7) 3rd NFC East @ New York Jets (1-7) 4th AFC East

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 710

Channel 710 Odds: New York Giants -3

New York Giants -3 Over/Under: 44.5

Arizona Cardinals (3-5-1) 4th NFC West @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-6) 3rd NFC South