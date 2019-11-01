Jets at Dolphins Week 9 2019: How to stream, where to watch, weather, injuries, tickets, odds, more

Buy tickets through StubHub to get into the game - and it’s Jets Week. You know you want to be there!
It is Jets Week! And, hopefully, this week will also be Ghost Week. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold told his team two weeks ago he was seeing ghosts on the field. We really should help him see ghosts in the stands. Fans wearing ghost outfits would be an awesome addition to the latest edition of the Jets-Dolphins rivalry.
Obviously, this matchup is not the stellar draw that was a Jets-Dolphins matchup in the past. This week’s game features the winless Dolphins and the one-win Jets. It is a matchup that is more about draft position for next year than playoff position for this year. That said, it should be a good game with two rivals trying to punch each other in the mouth, if only because the Dolphins will want to take it to former head coach Adam Gase’s team, while Gase, the head coach for the Jets now, will want to run up the score on his former club.
Everything you need to know for Sunday’s game is below;
Week 9
New York Jets (1-6) at Miami Dolphins (0-7)
November 3, 2019
When is the game?
- Kickoff is at 1pm ET on November 3
Where is the game?
- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Where can I get tickets?
How can I watch the game?
- CBS through South Florida much of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut
- Map via 506Sports.com; Jets at Dolphins in green
Who is the broadcast team?
- Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
How can I stream the game?
- FuboTV
- NFL Game Pass (Live audio, video replay after the game)
- CBS All Access
How can I listen to the game?
- Dolphins radio network (WQAM 560 AM / KISS 99.9 FM in Miami area)
- Dolphins.com
Who is the radio broadcast team?
- Jimmy Cefealo, Joe Rose, Bob Griese, Kim Bokamper
Who was on the injury report?
- Dolphins full participants in Thursday practice: linebacker Vince Biegel (neck), guard/tackle Jesse Davis (elbow/toe), cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle/toe), cornerback Nik Needham (foot), tackle J’Marcus Webb (quadricep, addition to injury report Thursday)
- Dolphins limited participants in Thursday practice: safety Walt Aikens (hip), safety Reshad Jones (chest; upgrade from Wednesday), center Daniel Kilgore (knee), safety Bobby McCain (shoulder), defensive end Avery Moss (ankle), defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (knee), wide receiver Albert Wilson (ankle/hip)
- Dolphins did not participate in practice Thursday: cornerback Ken Webster (ankle)
- Jets full participants in practice Thursday: linebacker Brandon Copeland (thumb), wide receiver Jamison Forward (knee), quarterback Sam Darnold (left thumb), offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (ankle, addition to injury report Thursday), defensive lineman Fatukasi Folorunso (knee), defensive back Nate Hairston (thumb/knee), offensive lineman Alex Lewis (elbow/neck), running back Ty Montomgery (non-injury, upgrade from Wednesday), wide receiver Vyncint Smith (ankle/elbow)
- Jets limited participants in Thursday practice: safety Jamal Adams (foot, addition to injury report Thursday), defensive lineman Henry Anderson (shoulder), offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (ankle, upgrade from Wednesday), wide receiver Braxton Barrios (hamstring), tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring), defensive lineman Steve McLendon (hamstring), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), offensive lineman Brian Winters (shoulder/knee)
- Jets did not participate in practice Thursday: wide receiver Josh Bellamy (foot/shoulder), running back Trenton Cannon (foot/ankle), linebacker Blake Cashman (shoulder, addition to injury report Thursday), linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), defensive back Trumaine Johnson (ankles), offensive lineman Ryan Kalil (knee/elbow), defensive back Rontez Miles (neck/hip), linebacker CJ Mosley (groin)
What are the current betting odds?
- Jets -3
- Over/Under: 41.5
What will the weather be like for the game?
- Thunderstorms, 83°F
Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?
- Regular Season: Jets lead 54-51-1
- Playoffs: Dallas won Super Bowl VI
Who won most recently?
- Dolphins won 13-6 in Week 9, 2018 in Miami
- Dolphins have won last three meetings and five of last six
Where can I get more Jets news?
- Gang Green Nation
- Twitter: @GangGreenNation
Loading comments...