Dolphins fans stand pat in Week 8 fan confidence

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, dropping to 0-6 on the season and losing to their AFC East rivals. This season, however, the fans are starting to realize that, even through the wins, the direction of the Dolphins franchise seems to be heading in the right direction.

The fans’ confidence in the team remained steady at 52 percent of the fans saying they are confident in the team’s direction. This is still slightly down from Week 6 when the fans were at 55 percent saying they are confident in the team’s direction, but still means a majority of the fans see the direction of the team as headed in the right direction.

How did the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 impact the fans confidence? We will take a look at it shortly.

