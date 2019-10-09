NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Changes at the top and bottom of the rankings

The NFL is moving into Week 6 of the calendar, meaning we are starting to figure out who teams really are this season. It should mean things like Power Rankings start to normalize, with few giant jumps up or collapses down in the rankings week to week. Of course, that is not always the case, when injuries or our draft style 2019 NFL Power Rankings throw a curveball into the mix.

Our Power Rankings here on The Phinsider this season are not your typical rankings, where one person moves teams who won up and teams who lost down. Instead, the rankings are a draft style selection with Josh Houtz and I taking turns picking the teams we are most confident could win the Super Bowl. Pretty simple, but it does add a little variability to the rankings each week.

For example, this week, Houtz really liked the Indianapolis Colts, so you will see them fly up the rankings. I also refused to let the Miami Dolphins sit in the final spot behind a team that fired their head coach and cannot seem to decide who should be their starting quarterback; thus, the Dolphins are 31 in this week’s rankings - they may be the worst team in the league, but I trust a team with their head coach in place to win the Super Bowl more than a team that is in the middle of changing coaches during the season.

This week, I have the odd picks while Houtz has the even selections. Here are the full rankings: