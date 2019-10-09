Opposing Player Spotlight: Week 6, Washington Redskins

The Miami Dolphins are coming out of the team’s bye week ready to take on what might be the worst team in the NFL (well, aside from the Dolphins). No matter what side of the “tank” or “no-tank” argument you’re on, you have to agree that Week 6 might be Miami’s best chance to achieve a win this season, and ideally, no one wants to see their team go 0-16.

If the Dolphins can come out of the 2019 season with a couple of wins and still have the first overall pick in next year’s draft, that would likely make everyone in the fan base happy. The outcome of Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins will likely have an impact on the likelihood that ideal development, and one particular Redskins wide receiver will almost surely have a say in the matter.

Each week of the 2019 season, I am highlighting one player on the team squaring off with the Miami Dolphins that ‘phins fans should be watching out for. This week, that player is Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Do you have a player recommendation for next week’s spotlight? Let me know on Twitter @HierJustin.

Fact Check: Terry McLaurin

Position: WR

Experience: Rookie

Age: 24

Height/Weight: 6’0”, 210 lbs

College: Ohio State

Stat Review

Coming into the 2019 season, many expected McLaurin to contribute to the Redskins offense in some form or fashion, though few expected him to become the team’s most reliable offensive weapon right out of the gate. In four games played (McLaurin was unable to play in Week 2 due to injury), Scary Terry has accumulated 19 receptions for 308 yards (16.2 ypc), and three touchdowns. He has 50 more receiving yards than any other player on the team (Chris Thompson), and over 150 more receiving yards than the next closest wideout (Paul Richardson).

Key Matchups

Given the fact that McLaurin is Washington’s most talented boundary receiver, it’s likely the Dolphins deploy Xavien Howard in shadow coverage against the rookie pass catcher. Though Howard has had some up and down moments this season, he most recently held Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen to under 50 yards receiving and is coming off of a bye week rested and ready to go.

McLaurin is talented, but he certainly doesn’t pose the same threat as Allen, who is 6th in the league in receiving yards going into Week 6. The Dolphins may also chose to allow Howard and fellow boundary corner Eric Rowe to stay on their respective sides of the field, which would allow the Redskins to move McLaurin around to find the most favorable matchup. In that case, Rowe and Jomal Wiltz are the most likely candidates to find themselves covering McLaurin.