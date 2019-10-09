Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots show confidence in Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo by releasing Ben Watson - Pats Pulpit

New England decided not to activate Watson on Monday.





Sam Darnold cleared to return to lineup, will start for Jets against Cowboys - Gang Green Nation

The Jets got the news they have been waiting to hear on Tuesday. Quarterback Sam Darnold has been fully cleared to return to the field. He will start for the team Week 6 against the Cowboys.





Injury report: Buffalo Bills beaten up in bye week - Buffalo Rumblings

A long list of important contributors can hopefully recover over the next two weeks.

AFC NORTH:

Monday hangover, Week 5: An ugly win in Pittsburgh - Baltimore Beatdown

Welcome to the Monday Hangover, a weekly column where Jake is here to answer any lingering questions you may have about the Ravens (or the rest of the league) coming out of the weekend, and take a...





Mason Rudolph at the Steelers facility Monday is a very good sign - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was walking around and joking with teammates on Monday after being knocked unconscious Sunday during the team’s Week 5 game vs. the Ravens.





A.J. Green injury update: Bengals WR won’t practice this week - Cincy Jungle

After two months since injuring his ankle, Green is still unable to even practice.





Brownies and Frownies: 49ers pummel Cleveland 31-3 - Dawgs By Nature

Every player in the league watches Monday Night Football - and the Browns embarrassed themselves

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans-Falcons (Odd Week Streak) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, and not enough time for one person to write about it all, the masthead joins together and writes about the Texans’ blowout win.





Report: Titans are expected to sign former Bears kicker Cody Parkey tomorrow - Music City Miracles

The new kicker is the guy who lost out of the old kicker. Try to contain your excitement.





Gardner Minshew always gives you a chance to win, and that’s been missing lately - Big Cat Country

In years past after Jacksonville Jaguars losses, I’m usually a little annoyed. I rattle off about a dozen key moments in my head — a sack, an untimely turnover, a blown call — and it sticks with me...





Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 5 @Chiefs - Stampede Blue

After a surprising win against the formerly undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, the Colts are now 3-2 heading into the bye week. This win required a masterful job by Reich, and he delivered.

AFC WEST:

Broncos Country pushes Denver Broncos to their first win - Mile High Report

Mile High Salute to Broncos fans for their showing on Sunday vs the Chargers in southern California.





Mike Pouncey out with an injury - Bolts From The Blue

oh...great.





Raiders reportedly acquire WR Zay Jones in trade with Bills - Silver And Black Pride

Help is on the way for Derek Carr and his group of receivers. Monday evening the Raiders completed a trade with the Buffalo Bills for wide receiver Zay Jones. In return the Raiders are sending a...





Chiefs DL Chris Jones considered “week-to-week” with groin injury - Arrowhead Pride

Jones suffered a groin injury in the Chiefs’ game against the Indianapolis Colts.

NFC EAST:

Daniel Jones: The life of a rookie will include ups and downs - Big Blue View

Giants’ QB flashed some terrific things vs. the Vikings, but also hit some bumps in the road





Doug Pederson suggests Jordan Howard will be the Eagles’ lead running back moving forward - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles’ head coach also talked a lot about penalties and injury updates.





Dallas Cowboys hot (seat) topic: Jason Garrett - Blogging The Boys

It’s early, but people are already wondering about the warmth of Jason Garrett’s chair.





Bill Callahan Redskins Presser: "Dwayne Haskins is not a contender to start vs the Dolphins" - Hogs Haven

Bill Callahan answers questions after being named Redskins interim Head Coach

NFC NORTH:

Aaron Jones put up the Packers’ best receiving game from a RB since 2014 - Acme Packing Company

Eddie Lacy was the last Packers runner to record at least 75 receiving yards in a game.





5 Detroit Lions players that need to play better out of the bye week - Pride Of Detroit

These 5 Lions players need to be playing out of their mind in the last 3 months of the season.





Bears vs. Raiders: Snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron

Lester gives his thoughts on the game, plus he shares the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlights a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 21 to 24 loss to the Oakland Raiders.





A TED Talk, week five - Daily Norseman

Whew, we needed that one

NFC SOUTH:

Beignets and Café au lait: Here Comes Teddy - Canal Street Chronicles

This is why the Saints paid Teddy Bridgewater





Falcons fantasy stud and dud from Week 5 - The Falcoholic

A first time stud and a first dud time this season.





Burns and McCaffrey give the Panthers an identity in Newton’s absence - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers proved they are good enough to win in spite of mistakes. That's new.





Rookie Recap: Bucs at Saints - Bucs Nation

A freshman focus on Week 5

NFC WEST:

49ers are 4-0 and won their 49th Monday Night Football...today’s a good day - Niners Nation

Bring it all in





The good, the bad & the ugly in the Arizona Cardinals’ 26-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals - Revenge of the Birds

The team’s rushing attack exploded but are there signs to be concerned about?





Is Seahawks QB Russell Wilson the only elite QB remaining over 30? - Field Gulls

Five weeks into the 2019 NFL season, the makeup of quarterbacks at the top, middle, and back end of certain rankings has taken on a vastly different picture than at least the one we could have...





Potential LA Rams trade targets - Turf Show Times

The Rams could be active as the trade deadline inches closer. Could any of these players be a potential target?