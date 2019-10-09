Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots show confidence in Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo by releasing Ben Watson - Pats Pulpit
New England decided not to activate Watson on Monday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Sam Darnold cleared to return to lineup, will start for Jets against Cowboys - Gang Green Nation
The Jets got the news they have been waiting to hear on Tuesday. Quarterback Sam Darnold has been fully cleared to return to the field. He will start for the team Week 6 against the Cowboys.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Injury report: Buffalo Bills beaten up in bye week - Buffalo Rumblings
A long list of important contributors can hopefully recover over the next two weeks.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Monday hangover, Week 5: An ugly win in Pittsburgh - Baltimore Beatdown
Welcome to the Monday Hangover, a weekly column where Jake is here to answer any lingering questions you may have about the Ravens (or the rest of the league) coming out of the weekend, and take a...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Mason Rudolph at the Steelers facility Monday is a very good sign - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was walking around and joking with teammates on Monday after being knocked unconscious Sunday during the team’s Week 5 game vs. the Ravens.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
A.J. Green injury update: Bengals WR won’t practice this week - Cincy Jungle
After two months since injuring his ankle, Green is still unable to even practice.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Brownies and Frownies: 49ers pummel Cleveland 31-3 - Dawgs By Nature
Every player in the league watches Monday Night Football - and the Browns embarrassed themselves
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans-Falcons (Odd Week Streak) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, and not enough time for one person to write about it all, the masthead joins together and writes about the Texans’ blowout win.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Report: Titans are expected to sign former Bears kicker Cody Parkey tomorrow - Music City Miracles
The new kicker is the guy who lost out of the old kicker. Try to contain your excitement.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Gardner Minshew always gives you a chance to win, and that’s been missing lately - Big Cat Country
In years past after Jacksonville Jaguars losses, I’m usually a little annoyed. I rattle off about a dozen key moments in my head — a sack, an untimely turnover, a blown call — and it sticks with me...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 5 @Chiefs - Stampede Blue
After a surprising win against the formerly undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, the Colts are now 3-2 heading into the bye week. This win required a masterful job by Reich, and he delivered.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos Country pushes Denver Broncos to their first win - Mile High Report
Mile High Salute to Broncos fans for their showing on Sunday vs the Chargers in southern California.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Mike Pouncey out with an injury - Bolts From The Blue
oh...great.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders reportedly acquire WR Zay Jones in trade with Bills - Silver And Black Pride
Help is on the way for Derek Carr and his group of receivers. Monday evening the Raiders completed a trade with the Buffalo Bills for wide receiver Zay Jones. In return the Raiders are sending a...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs DL Chris Jones considered “week-to-week” with groin injury - Arrowhead Pride
Jones suffered a groin injury in the Chiefs’ game against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Daniel Jones: The life of a rookie will include ups and downs - Big Blue View
Giants’ QB flashed some terrific things vs. the Vikings, but also hit some bumps in the road
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Doug Pederson suggests Jordan Howard will be the Eagles’ lead running back moving forward - Bleeding Green Nation
The Eagles’ head coach also talked a lot about penalties and injury updates.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Dallas Cowboys hot (seat) topic: Jason Garrett - Blogging The Boys
It’s early, but people are already wondering about the warmth of Jason Garrett’s chair.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Bill Callahan Redskins Presser: "Dwayne Haskins is not a contender to start vs the Dolphins" - Hogs Haven
Bill Callahan answers questions after being named Redskins interim Head Coach
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Aaron Jones put up the Packers’ best receiving game from a RB since 2014 - Acme Packing Company
Eddie Lacy was the last Packers runner to record at least 75 receiving yards in a game.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
5 Detroit Lions players that need to play better out of the bye week - Pride Of Detroit
These 5 Lions players need to be playing out of their mind in the last 3 months of the season.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears vs. Raiders: Snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron
Lester gives his thoughts on the game, plus he shares the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlights a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 21 to 24 loss to the Oakland Raiders.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
A TED Talk, week five - Daily Norseman
Whew, we needed that one
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Beignets and Café au lait: Here Comes Teddy - Canal Street Chronicles
This is why the Saints paid Teddy Bridgewater
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons fantasy stud and dud from Week 5 - The Falcoholic
A first time stud and a first dud time this season.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Burns and McCaffrey give the Panthers an identity in Newton’s absence - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers proved they are good enough to win in spite of mistakes. That's new.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Rookie Recap: Bucs at Saints - Bucs Nation
A freshman focus on Week 5
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers are 4-0 and won their 49th Monday Night Football...today’s a good day - Niners Nation
Bring it all in
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
The good, the bad & the ugly in the Arizona Cardinals’ 26-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals - Revenge of the Birds
The team’s rushing attack exploded but are there signs to be concerned about?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Is Seahawks QB Russell Wilson the only elite QB remaining over 30? - Field Gulls
Five weeks into the 2019 NFL season, the makeup of quarterbacks at the top, middle, and back end of certain rankings has taken on a vastly different picture than at least the one we could have...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Potential LA Rams trade targets - Turf Show Times
The Rams could be active as the trade deadline inches closer. Could any of these players be a potential target?
