Dolphins ‘relaxed and refreshed’ after Bye Week

The start of the 2019 season has been anything but sunshine and roses for the Dolphins. Unless of course you believe the team is ‘tanking’, then things have gone exactly as planned. Nevertheless, the product on the field has been disappointing to say the least.

Through four games, the Dolphins have been outscored 163-26, and 80-0 in the second half. This is clearly not good and Brian Flores and his players realize they need to improve. if they want to turn the 2019 season around.

Flores spoke to the media yesterday and reflected on his time during the BYE week.

“I think it’s just a time for reflection. (It’s a) time to see – you look at everything we’ve done from a scheduling standpoint, from a practice standpoint, from a playing standpoint, from a coaching standpoint. You take a look at everything, you evaluate it all and you look at the things you can do better and you try to do better and try to raise the level of everything we do in the building. The bye week gives you an opportunity to look at all things and try to improve them.”

As we know, the Redskins fired HC Jay Gruden on Monday. That means veteran OC Bill Callahan will be the team’s interim HC. Flores was asked how you prepare for a team with a new HC, and his thoughts on Callahan.

“Bill Callahan is obviously a veteran coach. He’s been a head coach in this league. He has the o-line background. He’s a very good coach. For us, we’ll go about our business as we normally do. Obviously, he’s got a run-game background, so we’ll – we’ll always do our due diligence from a run-game standpoint. They’ve got good backs, they’ve got good receivers, they’ve got a good o-line. They’re good defensively. We’ll just go about our business the way we normally do.”

And the uncertainty at quarterback?

“Prepare for them all. We’ll watch them all. They’ve had a few different guys in there on the o-line, a few different receivers, tight ends. They’ve had some injuries like every other team in the league, so really you end up preparing for the different guys that could be in there. So we’ll prepare for them all.”

How did the player’s spend their bye?

Dolphins’ running back Kenyan Drake, who has been in the middle of trade rumors, took the time off to get some quality ‘R & R’.

“Yeah, I was able to go to the crib, see some family, chill with everybody, so from an ‘r and r’ (rest and relaxation) standpoint, it definitely served its purpose.” I did some working out in Atlanta too. I tried not to get off the ground too much, so now I am just trying to make sure we hit the ground running in terms of a physical standpoint, using that week of rest to kind of hit the ground running in terms of being the most physical team and the most fit team. Especially with the weather we have down here, we feel like we can go and play in any environment.”

When asked if he had time to watch any football?

“I catch it when I can, honestly. (NBA) 2K came out not too long ago, so that has been my focus as of recently. (laughter)”

Win or lose, the race for Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa will be much more clear, after Sunday’s week 6 matchup vs the Redskins.