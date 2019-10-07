Monday Night Football: Cleveland Browns @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks edition of Monday Night Football features a team that is surprising some in the San Francisco 49ers who are 3 and 0 at this point. On the other side of the ball is the Cleveland Browns who many had high hopes for this season and many even predicted a possible Super Bowl run for the team but they currently sit at 2 and 2. Many franchises, especially one that has suffered for a long time like the Browns would be happy with that record at this point with 12 more games to play but being Cleveland they are still not happy. Oh how us Miami Dolphins fans would kill for a 2 and 2 record right now.

Cleveland Browns (2-2) 2nd AFC North @ San Francisco 49ers (3-0) 1st NFC West