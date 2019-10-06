Sunday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Sunday Night Football features the 2 and 2 Indianapolis Colts who will travel to Kansas City Missouri to take on the 4 and 0 Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts are coming off of a loss against the Oakland Raiders by a score of 31 to 24. The Chiefs are obviously on a 4 game win streak to start their season including a win last week over the Detroit Lions 34 to 30.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this game or any of the other games in and around the NFL today including as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site.

Sunday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts (2-2) 2nd AFC South @ Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) 1st AFC West