Week Five Early Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Week five serves as a bye week for your Miami Dolphins so in place of the normal live game thread for the Phins we have a list of all the early games going on in and around the NFL today.

Please treat this live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider.

Sunday, October 6th, 2019 Early Afternoon Games

Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) 4th NFC West @ Cincinnati Bengals (0-4) 4th NFC North

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 710

Channel 710 Odds: Cincinnati Bengals -3

Cincinnati Bengals -3 Over/Under: 46.5

Buffalo Bills (3-1) 2nd AFC East @ Tennessee Titans (2-2) 4th AFC South

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 708

Channel 708 Odds: Tennessee Titans -3

Tennessee Titans -3 Over/Under

Chicago Bears (3-1) 2nd NFC North @ Oakland Raiders (2-2) 2nd AFC West

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, TV: FOX

FOX NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714

Channel 714 Odds: Chicago Bears -6

Chicago Bears -6 Over/Under: 40

40 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) 2nd NFC South @ New Orleans Saints (3-1) 1st NFC South

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 712

Channel 712 Odds: New Orleans Saints -3

New Orleans Saints -3 Over/Under: 46

Minnesota Vikings (2-2) 4th NFC North @ New York GIants (2-2) 3rd NFC East

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713

Channel 713 Odds: Minnesota Vikings -

Minnesota Vikings - Over/Under: 43.5

New York Jets (0-3) 3rd AFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) 2nd NFC East

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvanian

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvanian TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 716

Channel 716 Odds: Philadelphia Eagles -14

Philadelphia Eagles -14 Over/Under: 43

Baltimore Ravens (2-2) 2nd AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) 3rd AFC North

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 703

Channel 703 Odds: Baltimore Ravens -3

Baltimore Ravens -3 Over/Under: 44

New England Patriots (4-0) 1st AFC East @ Washington Redskins (0-4) 4th NFC Est

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 709

Channel 709 Odds: New England Patriots -16

New England Patriots -16 Over/Under: 41.5

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) 3rd AFC South @ Carolina Panthers (2-2) 3rd NFC South

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 705

Channel 705 Odds: Carolina Panthers -3

Carolina Panthers -3 Over/Under: 40.5

Atlanta Falcons (1-3) 4th NFC South @ Houston Texans (2-2) 1st AFC South