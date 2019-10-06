Week Five Early Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Week five serves as a bye week for your Miami Dolphins so in place of the normal live game thread for the Phins we have a list of all the early games going on in and around the NFL today.
Sunday, October 6th, 2019 Early Afternoon Games
Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) 4th NFC West @ Cincinnati Bengals (0-4) 4th NFC North
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 710
- Odds: Cincinnati Bengals -3
- Over/Under: 46.5
Buffalo Bills (3-1) 2nd AFC East @ Tennessee Titans (2-2) 4th AFC South
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 708
- Odds: Tennessee Titans -3
Chicago Bears (3-1) 2nd NFC North @ Oakland Raiders (2-2) 2nd AFC West
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714
- Odds: Chicago Bears -6
- Over/Under: 40
- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) 2nd NFC South @ New Orleans Saints (3-1) 1st NFC South
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 712
- Odds: New Orleans Saints -3
- Over/Under: 46
Minnesota Vikings (2-2) 4th NFC North @ New York GIants (2-2) 3rd NFC East
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713
- Odds: Minnesota Vikings -
- Over/Under: 43.5
New York Jets (0-3) 3rd AFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) 2nd NFC East
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvanian
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 716
- Odds: Philadelphia Eagles -14
- Over/Under: 43
Baltimore Ravens (2-2) 2nd AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) 3rd AFC North
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 703
- Odds: Baltimore Ravens -3
- Over/Under: 44
New England Patriots (4-0) 1st AFC East @ Washington Redskins (0-4) 4th NFC Est
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 709
- Odds: New England Patriots -16
- Over/Under: 41.5
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) 3rd AFC South @ Carolina Panthers (2-2) 3rd NFC South
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 705
- Odds: Carolina Panthers -3
- Over/Under: 40.5
Atlanta Falcons (1-3) 4th NFC South @ Houston Texans (2-2) 1st AFC South
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 711
- Odds: Houston Texans -4
- Over/Under: 49.5
