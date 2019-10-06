The Phinsider straight-up NFL winners picks Week 5

Wow Week 4 was ugly for our The Phinsider NFL Picks Pool. Just ugly. No one in the group reached the .500 mark, so, yeah, we will call it a bad week.
James and Kevin both led the week at 7-8, with Kat a game back at 6-9 and Justin finishing the week 5-10. Overall, James, Justin, and Kat are all tied at 37-25-1 on the season, while Kevin is still trailing at 35-27-1. That has the top three of our group right on 59.5 percent of their picks while Kevin is currently at a 56.3 percent correct pace.
Compare that to last season, when Kat won at 61.8 percent, Kevin had a 61.6 percent correct rate for the year, Kames was at 58.5 and Justin was right 57.1 percent of the time. We have some work to do this season.
Here are our picks for Week 5. Join in with your picks in the comments and see if you can beat us week to week and over the course of the season.
The Phinsider Picks Pool
|Game
|Kevin
|James
|Justin
|Kat
|Game
|Kevin
|James
|Justin
|Kat
|Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Rams
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers
|Jaguars
|Panthers
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|New England Patriots at Washington Redskins
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans
|Titans
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Cardinals
|Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans
|Falcons
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|vikings
|Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Packers
|Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers
|Browns
|49ers
|Browns
|49ers
|Week 4 Results
|7-8
|7-8
|5-10
|6-9
|Season Results
|35-27-1
|37-25-1
|37-25-1
|37-25-1
