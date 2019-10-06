 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Phinsider straight-up NFL winners picks Week 5

By Kevin Nogle, Kat_Noa, Justin Hier, and James McKinney
NFL: OCT 03 Rams at Seahawks Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wow Week 4 was ugly for our The Phinsider NFL Picks Pool. Just ugly. No one in the group reached the .500 mark, so, yeah, we will call it a bad week.

James and Kevin both led the week at 7-8, with Kat a game back at 6-9 and Justin finishing the week 5-10. Overall, James, Justin, and Kat are all tied at 37-25-1 on the season, while Kevin is still trailing at 35-27-1. That has the top three of our group right on 59.5 percent of their picks while Kevin is currently at a 56.3 percent correct pace.

Compare that to last season, when Kat won at 61.8 percent, Kevin had a 61.6 percent correct rate for the year, Kames was at 58.5 and Justin was right 57.1 percent of the time. We have some work to do this season.

Here are our picks for Week 5. Join in with your picks in the comments and see if you can beat us week to week and over the course of the season.

The Phinsider Picks Pool

Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Seahawks Rams Seahawks Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers Jaguars Panthers Jaguars Jaguars
New England Patriots at Washington Redskins Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots
Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans Titans Bills Bills Bills
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens
Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans Falcons Texans Texans Texans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants Vikings Vikings Vikings vikings
Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders Bears Bears Bears Bears
New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Packers
Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers Browns 49ers Browns 49ers
Week 4 Results 7-8 7-8 5-10 6-9
Season Results 35-27-1 37-25-1 37-25-1 37-25-1

