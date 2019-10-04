Dolphins holding steady in latest fan confidence poll

The Miami Dolphins are 0-4 on the season as they head into their bye week. It has been a rough start to the 2019 season, with the Dolphins holding a lead for a total of 3:47 this season. It has not been the performance of the team fans and the team had hoped to see this season.

The losses can be understood, with the idea that the team is tearing down the franchise to get to the foundation and starting to rebuild. They will have a rough year, but it has been hard watching them at times, with drops, fumbles, interceptions, sacks, and more dominating the performances - especially in the second half of games.

But, fans seem to be looking toward the future. While fans want to see the team play well on the field, after the game, they seem to know the pain now will help make the club better in the future. Ahead of Week 1 of the season, 58 percent of Dolphins fans in our weekly FanPulse fan confidence survey said they were confident in the direction of the team. In Week 2, that dropped to just 34 percent - reflecting Miami’s 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After that, however, the fan confidence started growing, moving to 41 percent ahead of Week 3 and up to 49 percent before Week 4.

This week, it slipped a little, dropping to 48 percent ahead of the Week 5 bye.

Will the bye week push Miami over 50 percent?

