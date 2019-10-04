AFC East News: Sam Darnold (mono) out for Week 5

The AFC East is having quarterback problems people.

The Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and New England Patriots have all had multiple quarterbacks take snaps under center so far this season, and only one of those teams has done so because it was nursing a healthy lead. I’ll let you guess which one.

For former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase and the New York Jets, it looks like the quarterback woes aren’t ending going into Week 5. With Sam Darnold (mono) still on the mend, the team’s medical staff has decided that it would be too dangerous for the Sophomore QB to play. A side-effect of mononucleosis, which Darnold has been recovering from since Week 2, is an enlarged spleen. If Darnold were hit in the wrong area, his spleen could rupture, which would be a potentially fatal occurrence. Clearly, sitting Darnold until he is fully healthy is the responsible move.

In the meantime, Luke Falk will start for the Jets, while David Fales will act as the backup. Clearly, Gase still loves importing failed experiments from past tenures, as both Falk and Fales played for Gase when he was head coach of the Dolphins.

The Bills are heading into Week 5 with quarterback uncertainty as well. Starter Josh Allen is still in the concussion protocol, and his status from Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans remains in doubt.

The Jets take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Philly at 1:00 pm ET, while the Bills will play the Titans in Tennessee at 1:00 pm ET.

For more Miami Dolphins/AFC East news, follow Justin Hier on Twitter @HierJustin.