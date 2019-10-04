2019 NFL Week 5: Miami Dolphins cannot lose during their bye week...or can they?

The Dolphins’ 2019 season has not gone according to plan. Unless you believe the entire goal this year is to lose as many games as possible for Alabama QB, Tua Tagovailoa.

And no matter which side of the fence you currently stand on, watching this team play football over the first four weeks of the season, has been anything but entertaining.

Fortunately, Brian Flores and his young football team have a week 5 BYE, which always seems to be the case with Miami.

However, there is a bit of good news. For the first time this year, the Dolphins can not lost a football game.

I repeat!

THE MIAMI DOLPHINS CAN NOT LOSE THIS WEEKEND!!!!

or can they?

If the plan is in fact to Tank for Tua, the Dolphins are one of six teams without a win. Fortunately, not all of those teams need a QB.

Redskin’s owner Dan Snyder handpicked Dwayne Haskins, so they wouldn’t move on merely one year later would they?

I’d like to believe no, but Arizona just did something similar and seems to have made the right decision.

Adam Gase and the New York Jets are also winless, and are praying Darnold’s spleen remains in tact. If he continues to miss time due to injury, they could and SHOULD be in the market for a QB.

Then there’s Denver, who has also been very bad this season. But the Broncos just drafted Drew Lock, who may have a chance to start this year. Could Elway or the next GM handpick their QB? Time will tell.

Lastly, there’s the Cincinnati Bengals. A team tied to Andy Dalton longer than the Dolphins were Tannehill. Miami’s week 16 matchup vs Cincinnati is set up to be the ‘Tua Bowl’. Surely, if they land the prestigious #1 overall pick, Tagovailoa would be their guy-as he should.

This weekend isn’t all about #TankForTua. In fact, there are several other team the Dolphins should keep a watchful eye on.

New Orleans, Houston and Pittsburgh have all shipped Miami future draft capital. So naturally, we hope they lose their respected games this weekend.

In the end, it will be interesting to see how everything plays out this Sunday. But for Miami, remaining the worst team in the league appears to be in their best interest. All the while, rooting for the Saints, Texans and Steelers to lose their respected games.

0-16, here we come!