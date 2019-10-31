Patriots release Josh Gordon: Should Dolphins file claim?

The New England Patriots are waiving wide receiver Josh Gordon from the team’s injured reserve list, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported. The move opens the veteran receiver to the waiver claim process, where the Miami Dolphins have the first priority.

Which begs the question, should the Dolphins put in a waiver claim for Gordon?

If he goes unclaimed, Gordon would become an unrestricted free agent. He was placed on the minor-IR list on October 23, leading to the Patriots having to release him once he was healthy. Gordon has been dealing with a knee injury, but it appears, if the Patriots are making this move, that he should be healthy enough to become an option for a team at some point this season.

Godon has 20 receptions for 287 yards with a touchdown this season.

If he is claimed, the claiming team would assume about $1 million in cap hit, while giving the Patriots the same amount in relief from this year’s cap. New England tendered Gordon as a restricted free agent this past offseason, giving him a total salary for the season of slightly over $2 million.

What are your thoughts? Should Miami put in a waiver claim for Gordon, paying him the $1 million owed and see what they can do with the wide receiver the remainder of the year?