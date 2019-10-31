Dolphins awarded Ken Crawley off waivers

The Miami Dolphins announced on Wednesday the team was awarded former New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley off waivers. The move continues a week of shuffling in the Miami secondary, headlined by Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard being placed on injured reserve.

To make roster space for Crawley, Miami waived wide receiver Isaiah Ford.

Crawley joined the Saints in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado. He played in 39 games with 23 starts over the past four season, with 128 career tackles, one interception, 31 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. This year, Crawley played 12 snaps on special teams last week, the only appearance he has made this season.

Ford joined the Dolphins originally as a seventh-round pick in 2017. He has bounced between the practice squad and the active roster over three seasons, appearing in four games with two receptions for nine yards.