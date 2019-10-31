Phinsider Daily: Dolphins vs Steelers, Trade Deadline, Brian Flores is scary and much more with Jake Mendel

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days a week for all your Miami Dolphins information.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-30 minute podcast to the world wide internet.

On this episode, I am joined by Jake Mendel to review the Dolphins 27-14 loss to Pittsburgh, Kenyan Drake to Arizona, Aqib Talib to Miami, and Xavien Howard to I.R.

First, we break down the Kenyan Drake trade. Did the Dolphins get good value for the 25-year old running back? How will he fit in Kliff Kingsbury’s high-octane offense? What does it mean for Kenyan Drake and the rest of the Dolphins backfield?

We then discus Aqib Talib to the Dolphins. How did Chris Grier turn a 2022 7th-round draft pick into a 2020 5th-round pick? Will Talib ever play a down for Miami? How can ANYONE be upset about the trade?

Last we discuss the Good, the bad, and the ugly from the Dolphins 27-14 loss. What does it mean for the 2019 Miami Dolphins? How scary is Brian Flores when he’s mad? And Xavien Howard I’m injured reserve?

