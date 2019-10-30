Washington Nationals @ Houston Astros: World Series Game 7

Tonight serves as game seven of the 2019 World Series with the winner taking all. Its been a crazy series thus far so it’s really hard to predict how tonight's showdown will end. The Houston Astros entered the series as favorites to take home the trophy only to lose their home field advantage by dropping the first two games at home to the Nationals.

Then, once the Washington Nationals were home they managed to drop all three home games, thus turning the home field advantage back to the Astros. Many Astros fans expected last evenings game to be the final chapter with the Astros taking it all only to see the Nationals once again steal one in Houston.

I doubt anyone can accurately predict this evenings outcome but the Astros, given conventional wisdom, which has not applied to this series even once, would say that the Astros are the favorite to take the prize tonight. The Nationals will roll out starting pitcher Max Scherzer this evening. Scherzer comes into this evenings game with 11 wins, 7 loss’ and a 2.92 ERA with 243 strike outs.

The Houston Astros will roll with starting pitcher Zach Greinke this evening. Greinke comes into this evenings game with 18 wins, 5 losses and a 2.93 ERA with 187 strike outs.

Washington Nationals @ Houston Astros: Game 7 2019 World Series