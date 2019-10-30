Dolphins sign Clive Walford, officially add Xavien Howard to IR

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday the signing of tight end Clive Walford. Walford spent the 2019 offseason, training camp, and part of the preseason with the Dolphins before being released in late August.

To make roster space for Walford, the Dolphins officially moved cornerback Xavien Howard to injured reserve. The Dolphins could activate Howard for the team’s Week 17 game against the New England Patriots, but likely would not make that move as they allow him to have until the start of the 2020 season to rehab his knee.

Walford has played in 45 games in the NFL, catching 70 passes for 768 yards and six touchdowns. He has stints with the Oakland Raiders and New York Jets.

Miami released tight end Nick O’Leary yesterday, with Walford returning to move Miami back to three full-time players at the position. Walford joins Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe in the group; fullback Chandler Cox could also slide into the position if needed.