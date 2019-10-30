Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hopes to ‘be a young anything’ - Pats Pulpit

Bill Belichick, at age 67, reflected on the moment NFL Films captured a decade ago.





C.J. Mosley Expected To Miss At Least 5 To 6 Weeks - Gang Green Nation

The latest medical reports coming out of Jets team headquarters say linebacker C.J. Mosley is expected to miss the next five to six weeks with his groin injury.





One Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills offense sucks as they lose to Philadelphia Eagles - Buffalo Rumblings

All three phases falter at home

AFC NORTH:

Ravens extend WR Willie Snead IV, opening up cap space for potential trade - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens are in the midst of one of their better starts in recent team history, and have a lot of good mojo surrounding the franchise at the moment. Another feel good story emerged on Monday, as...





Injuries during the Steelers’ win could lead to changes in the lineup - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in Week 8 on Monday Night Football, but it came at a price.





Bengals plan to ‘evaluate their roster’ after ignoring the trade deadline - Cincy Jungle

Apparently being 0-8 isn’t as incriminating for some as it is for most.





How Many Running Plays are Too Many? - Dawgs By Nature

A look at the "lack of identity" in the Browns running game through the bye in 2019

AFC SOUTH:

Hair of the Dog - Texans/Raiders - Battle Red Blog

The BRB gang get together to talk about the Texans’ win over the Raiders, discover the joy of emojis in Slack, and lament the infirmary that houses the Houston Texans defense.





Searching for silver linings after a Titans... win? - Music City Miracles

Join me for a quick half-full glass of sunshine and rainbows.





Gardner Minshew shouldn’t be benched and Nick Foles shouldn’t be the starter - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a decision to make.

Nick Foles, the 88 million dollar man, is cleared to start playing after the bye week. Gardner Minshew has set the league on fire and set...





Jacoby Brissett Stat Tracker: Week 8 - Stampede Blue

Weekly dashboard of QB stats. Thanks to the nflscrapR project and the NFL Next Gen Stats who are the timely sources of this data. Shout-out to Arrowhead Pride’s Ethan Douglas whose weekly advanced...

AFC WEST:

Broncos QB carousel continues: Brandon Allen will debut against Browns - Mile High Report

With a new starting quarterback, will the Broncos be able to get a win at home? Who in the world is Brandon Allen? In this week’s show Luke examines the Broncos rebuilding process as the Broncos limp through the rest of the 2019 season.





BREAKING: Chargers fire OC Ken Whisenhunt - Bolts From The Blue

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers announced that they have relieved Ken Whisenhunt of his offensive coordinator duties.





Injuries beginning to mount for the Raiders, ‘We’re struggling at linebacker right now’ - Silver And Black Pride

If there is one position that has been snake bitten for the Raiders, it is at linebacker. First it was the loss of Marquel Lee, who was placed on IR designated to return, then the suspension of V...





Chiefs News: Andy Reid is leaving next Patrick Mahomes steps to doctors - Arrowhead Pride

Five Monday takeaways from the Chiefs’ head coach.

NFC EAST:

Giants at Lions - Do the stats reveal any bright spots? - Big Blue View

The Giants fell to 2-6, but what can the stats from the game tell us?





Howard Eskin believes DeSean Jackson will play in Eagles vs. Bears - Bleeding Green Nation

DJacc finally bacc?





Kickstarter: Dallas Cowboys’ trade for Bennett about more than talent - Blogging The Boys

It is very unlike the Amari Cooper trade, but here’s how it has something important in common.





Rile’d Up — The Problematic Dependence On Owner-Friendly Coaching - Hogs Haven

Whether the Coach selected is Offensive or Defensive Minded, They Must Be "Snyder Minded"

NFC NORTH:

NFC Playoff Picture, Post-Week 8: Packers are squarely in contention for a first-round bye - Acme Packing Company

Everyone’s chasing the 49ers in the NFC, but the Packers will get a shot at them in a few weeks.





Unsung hero of the week: Lions defense stuffs Saquon Barkley - Pride Of Detroit

The defensive line found a way to contain Saquon Barkley Sunday, something much easier said than done.





How would you fix the 3-4 Chicago Bears? - Windy City Gridiron

We took to Twitter to find out what you guys would do.





Minnesota Vikings Midseason Awards: Most Valuable Player - Daily Norseman

Who has been the best player in purple this season?

NFC SOUTH:

Saints Drew Brees triumphant return bodes well for the second half of the season - Canal Street Chronicles

And his trigger finger is just fine, just ask the Arizona Cardinals





Falcons bring in kickers Elliott Fry, Younghoe Koo for workouts after latest Matt Bryant misses - The Falcoholic

Matt Bryant isn’t going to be replaced imminently, we’d wager, but this is a sign the team is keeping an eye out at kicker.





Carolina Panthers QB Kyle Allen will start against the Tennessee Titans - Cat Scratch Reader

Cam Newton will wait at least one more week to make his season debut





Buccaneers Bruce Arians: Not one INT was on Jameis Winston - Bucs Nation

But the headlines will say otherwise.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Taking a look at the top 5 PFF grades on both sides of the ball - Niners Nation

Blowouts mean everyone gets a chance to play!





Arizona Cardinals trade late round 2020 draft pick for running back Kenyan Drake - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have traded for a running back.

Adam Schefter of ESPN has reported the Arizona Cardinals will trade a conditional sixth round 2020 NFL Draft pick for Miami Dolphins running...





The Seahawks are 6-2 and that’s more important to winning a Super Bowl than how they got there - Field Gulls

Seaside Joe is a newsletter about the Seahawks that I put out every single day. 7 days a week. And I’m planning on doing that for at least a year straight. Sometimes the newsletter is deep,...





LA Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Report card looks good for Week 8 - Turf Show Times

Here’s 3k’s grades from the Rams’ 24-10 win.