Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks edition of Thursday Night Football will feature two solid NFC West teams, both entering the week with 3 and 1 records. The Los Angles Rams will head north this evening to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams enter this week ranked 6th offensively in the NFL, averaging a very solid 413.3 yards of offense per game. The Seahawks rank 13th with a respectable 396.8 yards of offense per game.

On the flip side the Seahawks have faired slightly better on defense, ranked 8th in the NFL giving up an average of 319 yards per contest. The Rams are sitting at 10th in the NFL yielding 33.25 yards per game.

Please use this live thread to discuss this evening game or any of the other action in and around the NFL and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to continue to follow all site rules during a live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider.

Thursday Night Football: Los Angles Rams @ Seattle Seahakws