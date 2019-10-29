Dolphins claim Xavier Crawford off waivers from Texans

The Miami Dolphins were awarded cornerback Xavier Crawford off waivers on Tuesday, the team announced. The moves comes on a day with several other roster moves at the cornerback position, including trading for Aqib Talib from the Los Angeles Rams and placing Xavien Howard on injured reserve.

To make roster space for Crawford, the Dolphins released tight end Nick O’Leary.

Crawford was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Texans. He appeared in four games this season, recording two special teams tackles. He started his college career at Oregon State before transferring to Central Michigan as a senior last year.

O’Leary played in 19 games with nine starts over two seasons with the Dolphins. He was originally a practice squad member in 2018 before being promoted. He has 12 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown with Miami over the two seasons. He was originally a sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2015 NFL Draft and has appeared in a total of 54 games in his career. He has 44 career receptions for 596 yards and three touchdowns.