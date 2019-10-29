 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins trade for Rams CB Aqib Talib

Miami will receive a 2020 5th-round pick along with Aqib Talib for a draft pick to be named later

By Josh Houtz
Los Angeles Rams v&nbsp;Seattle Seahawks Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Despite being 0-7 and seemingly out of the playoff hunt, the Miami Dolphins have made a move today before the 4 PM trade deadline.

According to Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have traded for Rams CB Aqib Talib. Although it is uncertain what the Dolphins gave up in exchange for the once shutdown defensive back, they will receive a 2020 5th-round draft pick to take on his hefty salary.

Talib, 33, has been injured for much of the 2019 season but when healthy, remains one of the better defensive backs in football. Throughout his 13 year NFL career, Talib has recorded 462 tackles and 35 interceptions.

The veteran DB is currently on IR, so it is unlikely he plays at all in 2019. Nevertheless, his familiarity with Flores could make him an intriguing target in free agency next season.

We will update this as the story unfolds

