Dolphins trade for Rams CB Aqib Talib

Despite being 0-7 and seemingly out of the playoff hunt, the Miami Dolphins have made a move today before the 4 PM trade deadline.

According to Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have traded for Rams CB Aqib Talib. Although it is uncertain what the Dolphins gave up in exchange for the once shutdown defensive back, they will receive a 2020 5th-round draft pick to take on his hefty salary.

Trade: Rams are trading CB Aqib Talib AND a fifth-round pick to Miami for a future pick, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2019

Talib, 33, has been injured for much of the 2019 season but when healthy, remains one of the better defensive backs in football. Throughout his 13 year NFL career, Talib has recorded 462 tackles and 35 interceptions.

The veteran DB is currently on IR, so it is unlikely he plays at all in 2019. Nevertheless, his familiarity with Flores could make him an intriguing target in free agency next season.

There’s a slight kicker attached to this. As @flasportsbuzz noted, Talib is eligible to play again Week 15 and both Flores & Boyer have coached Talib before (2012-13). There could conceivably be an attempt to evaluate & potentially recruit Talib for 2020, his free agent year. — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) October 29, 2019

