Welcome to Ghost Week!

It is New York Jets Week! While we are all still reeling from the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football last night, it is also time to start thinking about the Jets - and maybe having a shot at some fun with them.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has said he sees ghosts on the field. So, my question is, why don’t we have ghosts in the stands? We should turn Jets Week into Ghost Week.

The game is three days after Halloween, I know there will be ghost costumes out there. Why not have some fun with the Jets and Darnold. Let’s get some ghosts in the stands! Let’s make sure Darnold is seeing ghosts everywhere he looks.

It is Jets Week!

And, now, it is Ghost Week!