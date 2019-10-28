Reshad Jones, Daniel Kilgore headline Dolphins inactives at Steelers

The Miami Dolphins released their inactives list ahead of their Week 8 Monday Night Football game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not playing tonight include two starters, safety Reshad Jones and center Daniel Kilgore. Both players are dealing with injuries, which continue to cost them playing time each week.

Also inactive are running back Myles Gaskin, offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland, tackle Andrew Donnal, wide receiver Isaiah Ford, and defensive end Avery Moss.

The lack of inclusion on the list for cornerback Xavien Howard and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche means both injured players could see playing time this week. Howard returning to the secondary is a huge benefit to the defense, especially with Jones continuing to miss playing time. Nkemdiche spent the first seven weeks of the season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list before being activated earlier on Monday. He could rotate into the defensive line, giving Miami more depth at an area of weakness this season.

Meanwhile, the Steelers listed quarterback Paxton Lynch, cornerback Justin Layne, running back Jaylen Samuels, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, tight end Zach Gentry, and defensive end L.T. Walton.

Kickoff is at 8:15pm ET.