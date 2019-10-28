Dolphins at Steelers Monday Night Football: Final score predictions

The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers are prearing for their Week 8 Monday Night Football game, with kickoff scheduled for tonight at 8:15pm ET. The 0-6 Dolphins are 14 point underdogs in this game, but have been playing competitive football the last few weeks and are looking to upset the 2-4 Steelers. Could it happen?

Not according to the editor of SB Nation’s Steelers team site, Behind the Steel Curtain, Jeff Hartman. He sees both the offense and the defense for Pittsburgh taking care of Miami:

There is a lot going the Steelers’ way in Week 8. They have never lost a home Monday Night Football game under Mike Tomlin. In fact, they haven’t lost a home Monday night game since the 1990s. They are coming off a bye week where Tomlin’s record is very good and they are wearing their Color Rush uniforms, they are undefeated in those threads. I think Rudolph is itching to have a big game, and I think he gets it, but I also see the defense getting into the end zone in this game to put an exclamation point on their work. I’ll take the Steelers at home to win 30-13 and to cover the 14 point spread.

As for my prediction, I think Miami can surprise Pittsburgh, despite their poor performances on prime time games in recent years. It may be a homer pick, but I have the upset:

A few weeks ago, I would have predicted Miami being blown out, because that is what was the norm. Now, however, they are staying in games and making it close at the end. The Bills game was really 24-21 if not for the random onside kick being returned for the final touchdown. They are playing tough and trying to win. With no Ben Roethlisberger, I will push this to Miami because I want to believe they have a win coming sometime soon. I will keep this close, say, 21-17.

How do you think this game turns out?