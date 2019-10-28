Dolphins activate Robert Nkemdiche from PUP

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday they had activated defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, making him eligible to play as early as Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dolphins signed Nkemdiche during the preseason, immediately placing him on the PUP as he returned to shape and recovered from knee surgery.

The move to place him on the Reserve/PUP to start the season kept Nkemdiche from being available for the Dolphins through the first six weeks of the season. Both he and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley began practicing last week. The Dolphins will have two more weeks to decide if they will activate Tankersley or if they will place him on injured reserve, ending his season.

Selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, Nkemdiche only appeared in five games as a rookie. He has played in 27 games through his first three season, totaling 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and two passes defensed. He now joins a Dolphins defensive line that can use his presence as a depth option, while potentially sliding him into the lineup as a starter.