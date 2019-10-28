Monday Night Football: Miami Dolphins @ Pittsburgh Steelers Live Thread & Game Information

Your 0 and 6 Miami Dolphins have traveled to Pittsburgh Pennsylvania to take on the 2 and 4 Pittsburgh Steelers this evening. The Dolphins are of course coming off their 6th consecutive loss last week to the division rival Buffalo Bills by a 31 to 21 score, but hey, at least we duped Vegas who had us as 17 point underdogs. That’s something, right?

The Dolphins appeared to actually have a chance at a victory last week leading the Bills going into the second half 14 to 9. Neither team scored in the third quarter before the Bills took over in the 4th, outscoring the Dolphins 22 to 7 and thus sealing the Phins loss. Miami won the battle of total yards gained and time of possession but lost the battle of turnovers having two to the Bills zero and of course in points...the part that matters the most, but...the team did seem to show overall improvement against a very solid Bills team.

The Dolphins have a legit shot this evening going up against a bad Steelers team that has won only two games and ranks near the bottom of the NFL in offensive number, right along with our very own Dolphins. The Steelers are ranked 27th in rushing yards per game (76.5), 30th in passing yards per game (205.3) and 30th in overall yards per game (281.8). On the other side of the ball your Dolphins are ranked 30th in rushing yards per game (66.7), 29th in passing yards per game (214) and 31st in overall yards per game (280.7).

Defensively is where the Steelers are playing much better than the Dolphins this year even if they are not playing all that great there either. The Steelers are ranked 18th in passing yards given up per game (244.17), 19th in rushing yards given up per game (110.17) and 17th in total yards given up per game (354.33). In contrast the Dolphins are ranked 21st in passing yards given up per game (256.5), 31st in rushing yards given up per game (160.83) and 30th in total yards given up per game (417.33).

Miami Dolphins (0-6) 4th AFC East @ Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) 2nd AFC North