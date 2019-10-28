Miami Dolphins 2020 first-round picks update: Texans pull off last minute win in Week 8

With just about half of the current NFL season in the books and the Miami Dolphins possessing three first-round draft picks, ‘phins fans are understandably tracking where Miami’s potential selections will land on the draft board. The Dolphins themselves are currently in the race for the first overall selection, but the team also possesses the Pittsburgh Steelers’ and Houston Texans’ first-round picks as a result of the Minkah Fitzpatrick and Laremy Tunsil trades, respectively.

With all of Week 8’s games in the books (save for Miami’s game against the Steelers on Monday night in prime time), let’s take a look at where Miami’s picks slot in, courtesy of the aptly named tankathon.com.

Miami Dolphins (0-6)

Current draft slot: 2nd overall

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs Jets, at Colts, vs Bills, at Browns, vs Eagles, at Jets, at Giants, vs Bengals, at Patriots

Biggest challengers for the first-overall pick:

Cincinnati Bengals (0-8) - currently 1st overall - Remaining schedule: vs Ravens, at Raiders, vs Steelers, vs Jets, at Browns, vs Patriots, at Dolphins, vs Browns

Washington Redskins (1-7) - 3rd overall - Remaining schedule: at Bills, vs Jets, vs Lions, at Panthers, at Packers, vs Eagles, vs Giants, at Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons (1-7) - 4th overall - Remaining schedule: at Saints, at Panthers, vs Buccaneers, vs Saints, vs Panthers, at 49ers, vs Jaguars, at Buccaneers

New York Jets (1-6) - 5th overall - Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs Giants, at Redskins, vs Raiders, at Bengals, vs Dolphins, at Ravens, vs Steelers, at Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers

Current draft slot: 10th overall

Remaining schedule: vs Dolphins, vs Colts, vs Rams, at Browns, at Bengals, vs Browns, at Cardinals, vs Bills, at Jets, at Ravens

Houston Texans

Current draft slot: 22nd (based on current playoff seeding)

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, at Ravens, vs Colts, vs Patriots, vs Broncos, at Titans, at Buccaneers, vs Titans

All tiebreakers are based on season-long strength of schedule, while draft selections from 21st overall to 32nd overall are based on current playoff seeding.