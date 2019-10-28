 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins’ RB Kenyan Drake traded to Cardinals for 2020 Conditional Draft Pick

Miami trades the 25-year old RB to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2020 Draft pick

By Josh Houtz
Washington Redskins v&nbsp;Miami Dolphins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

It was only a matter of time before the Dolphins found a suitor for running back Kenyan Drake. The 73rd-overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, was never given the opportunities many believed he deserved during his tenure Miami. So, with an expiring contract at the end of the 2019 season, the time was now for the Dolphins to move on from their explosive play-maker.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Miami Dolphins have traded Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2020 conditional Draft pick

EDIT:

The conditional draft pick is a 2020 6th with the potential to become a 5th-rounder.

Drake, 25, has rushed for 1,532 yards and 6 touchdowns during his time in Miami. However, one of the best parts to Drake’s game is his ability as a pass-catcher. Over the last four seasons, Drake has recorded 116 receptions for 936 yards and 6 touchdowns.

With David Johnson out and an injury to Chase Edmunds, the move made a ton of sense for the Cardinals who will be looking for a capable running back to take some of the pressure off of QB Kyler Murray.

For those with short-term memory loss, Drake is most known for his involvement in one of the greatest plays in Dolphins’ history- THE MIAMI MIRACLE

Thank you, Kenyan Drake.

