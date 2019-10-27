Week Eight Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Below you will find information on the three afternoon games. Remember we will also have a Sunday Night Football live thread this evening and of course a live thread for tomorrow nights contest between your Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sunday, October 27th, 2019 Late Afternoon Games
Carolina Panthers (4-2) 2nd NFC South @ San Francisco 49ers (6-0) 1st NFC West
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
- DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714
- Odds: San Francisco 49ers -5
- Over/Under: 40.5
Cleveland Browns (2-4) 2nd AFC North @ New England Patriots (7-0) 1st AFC East
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 716
- Odds: New England Patriots -10.5
- Over/Under: 43
Oakland Raiders (3-3) 2nd AFC West @ Houston Texans (4-3) 2nd AFC South
- When: 4:35 PM EST
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715
- Odds: Houston Texans -6
- Over/Under: 52
