Week Eight Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

As you all know by now the Miami Dolphins have the day off as they will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh tomorrow night. In place of the normal game live thread you instead get this list of this weeks early games and as is standard we will also have a late game thread later this afternoon followed by the Sunday Night Football thread.

Please treat this live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider. Remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on the Phinsider.

Sunday, October 27th, 2019 Early Afternoon Games

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) 2nd AFC West @ Atlanta Falcons (1-6) 4th NFC South

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 709

Channel 709 Odds: Seattle Seahawks -8

Seattle Seahawks -8 Over/Under: 50

Philadelphia Eagles (3-4) 2nd NFC East @ Buffalo Bills (5-1) 2nd AFC East

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: New Era Field, Buffalo, New York

New Era Field, Buffalo, New York TV: FOX

FOX DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 710

Channel 710 Odds: Buffalo Bills -2

Buffalo Bills -2 Over/Under: 40.5

Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) 4th AFC West @ Chicago Bears (3-3) 3rd NFC North

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 711

Channel 711 Odds: Chicago Bears -3.5

Chicago Bears -3.5 Over/Under: 40.5

New York Giants (2-5) 3rd NFC East @ Detroit Lions (2-3-1) 4th NFC North

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 712

Channel 712 Odds: Detroit Lions -6.5

Detroit Lions -6.5 Over/Under: 49.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4) 3rd NFC South @ Tennessee Titans (3-4) 4th AFC South

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713

Channel 713 Odds: Tennessee Titans -2.5

Tennessee Titans -2.5 Over/Under: 45.5

Denver Broncos (2-5) 3rd AFC West @ Indianapolis Colts (4-2) 1st AFC South

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 705

Channel 705 Odds: Indianapolis Colts -5

Indianapolis Colts -5 Over/Under: 41.5

Cincinnati Bengals (0-7) 4th AFC North @ Los Angles Rams (4-3) 3rd NFC West

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Wembley Stadium, London, England TV: CBS

CBS DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 707

Channel 707 Odds: Los Angeles Rams -12

Los Angeles Rams -12 Over/Under: 46.5

Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1) 4th NFC West @ New Orleans Saints (6-1) 1st NFC South

When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST Where: Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

CBS DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 708

Channel 708 Odds: New Orleans Saints -12.5

New Orleans Saints -12.5 Over/Under: 48.5

New York Jets (1-5) 3rd AFC East @ Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4) 3rd AFC South