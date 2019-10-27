Dolphins at Steelers - Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to do battle this Monday and the entire world will be watching. That is assuming the entire world doesn’t have something more important to do.

After all, the Dolphins are 0-6 and on pace to be the worst team in the history of the NFL. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is 2-4 and dangling by a thread in the AFC playoff picture. This game has the potential to be one of the worst primetime football games of the entire season, and I personally can not wait.

Monday night can’t get here fast enough. But truth is, there’s still plenty of time between now and Monday for things to take shape. We know the Dolphins’ will have shutdown cornerback, Xavien Howard for their week 8 matchup . And for the second straight week, will be without their play-making safety, Reshad Jones and starting center, Daniel Kilgore.

There are several other key players that could miss Monday’s game, but we will have to keep an eye on things as we inch closer and closer to kickoff. Until then, here’s a look at the Dolphins final injury report, before they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

There appears to be a lot of uncertainty on this list, and for a team with very little to play for in 2019, it would be foolish to risk further injury. However, there is something in this game for the Dolphins. For those that don’t remember, Pittsburgh traded away their 2019 first-round pick in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick. So in theory, if Miami can upset Pittsburgh, it would make that first-round pick they received from the Steelers, a little bit higher.

It is anyone’s guess as to whether or not the Dolphins will build upon their strong effort from last week’s game in Buffalo. But this is a Monday night game and the team plans on wearing their iconic throwbacks, which is the perfect recipe for a bit of #FitzMagic.

#FinsUp