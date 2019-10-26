 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2019 NFL Week 8 Picks: Straight-up winners

By Kevin Nogle, Kat_Noa, James McKinney, and Justin Hier
Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Redskins

The 2019 Week 8 NFL straight-up winners picks are here from The Phinsider crew, with a bunch of consensus picks among the four contributors. Of the 15 games on the schedule this week, 12 of them have unanimous consent on who will win the game. The only games that do not have all of us together are the Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills (even split), the Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago Bears (Kat taking the Bears), and the Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (I am taking the Dolphins).

Last week, we actually got back to having strong weeks from everyone, which does not help me much. I won the week with a 12-2 record, but that was only one game better than Kat Noa’s 11-3, keeping me from making up much ground in the season standings. James McKinney was third on the week at 10-4, while Justin Hier was fourth at 9-5.

For the season, Kat continues to lead at 69-36-1, five games up on James’ 64-41-1. Justin is third at 62-43-1, and I am still last at 61-44-1.

Can anyone make up a couple of games on Kat this week, even with just three non-unanimous games?

Here are our picks for Week 8:

The Phinsider Picks Pool

Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Bears
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons
Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Colts Colts Colts Colts
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Dolphins Dolphins Jets Jets
San Francisco 49ers at New Orlean Saints Saints Saints Saints 49ers
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Browns Browns Bengals Browns
Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars Chargers Chargers Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals Steelers Steelers Cardinals Cardinals
Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders Titans Titans Titans Titans
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles
Week 13 10-6 8-8 9-7 8-8
Season Results 115-76-1 125-66-1 120-71-1 125-66-1

