2019 NFL Week 8 Picks: Straight-up winners

The 2019 Week 8 NFL straight-up winners picks are here from The Phinsider crew, with a bunch of consensus picks among the four contributors. Of the 15 games on the schedule this week, 12 of them have unanimous consent on who will win the game. The only games that do not have all of us together are the Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills (even split), the Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago Bears (Kat taking the Bears), and the Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (I am taking the Dolphins).

Last week, we actually got back to having strong weeks from everyone, which does not help me much. I won the week with a 12-2 record, but that was only one game better than Kat Noa’s 11-3, keeping me from making up much ground in the season standings. James McKinney was third on the week at 10-4, while Justin Hier was fourth at 9-5.

For the season, Kat continues to lead at 69-36-1, five games up on James’ 64-41-1. Justin is third at 62-43-1, and I am still last at 61-44-1.

Can anyone make up a couple of games on Kat this week, even with just three non-unanimous games?

Here are our picks for Week 8: