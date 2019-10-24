Thursday Night Football: Washington Redskins @ Minnesota Vikings Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks edition of Thursday Night Football will feature two NFC teams from different divisions. The 1 and 6 Washington Redskins will travel to Minneapolis Minnesota to take on the 5 and 2 Minnesota Vikings. The Redskins only victory of the season was over your Miami Dolphins. After squeezing out the one point win over the Dolphins two weeks ago they dropped their sixth game to the San Francisco 49ers with the rare score of 0 to 9.

The Vikings lost two of their first four games but have since won three games in a row. Last weeks victory came over the Detroit Lions by a 42 to 30 score. The disparity between the two teams this season has left the Vikings as huge favorites to win this game.

Please use this live thread to discuss this evening game or any of the other action in and around the NFL and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to continue to follow all site rules during a live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider.

Thursday Night Football: Washington Redskins (1-6) 4th NFC East @ Minnesota Vikings (5-2) 2nd NFC North