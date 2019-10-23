Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots trade for Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu - Pats Pulpit

New England has made a trade!





NFL Power Rankings Week 8 - Ignominy - Gang Green Nation

The New York Jets were blown out by the New England Patriots last night, 33 - 0. Sam Darnold looked lost in what was one of the worst performances by a quarterback in a Jets history littered with...





Opinion: A 5-1 Buffalo Bills team should feel better than this - Buffalo Rumblings

It’s different when it’s you rather than another team

AFC NORTH:

Unexpected heroes fueling a defensive turnaround for the Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown

By whatever means possible





Report: 4 Steelers return to practice Monday after missing Week 6 - Behind the Steel Curtain

With an extra practice due to the bye and not playing until Monday, there is no official participation designation until Thursday





Bengals Week 7 rookie report: Drew Sample contributes to run game woes - Cincy Jungle

Sample looked like a rookie when he went up against one of the more intimidating players in the league.





Cleveland Browns welcome Kareem Hunt back to practice - Dawgs By Nature

Talented running back returns to the team while finishing out his eight-game suspension.

AFC SOUTH:

BREAKING NEWS: Houston Texans Trade For Gareon Conley - Battle Red Blog

The Texans need secondary help, and they got it. Who needs draft picks?





Three Things We Learned From The Titans Win Over The Chargers On Sunday - Music City Miracles

Breathe, everyone, breathe.





D.J. Hayden is playing lights out for this Jaguars defense, y’all - Big Cat Country

D.J. Hayden is playing his ass off for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There’s really no other way to put it. He’s playing beyond even healthy expectations for him and making plays in both the passing...





Jacoby Brissett Stat Tracker: Week 7 - Stampede Blue

Weekly dashboard of QB stats. Thanks to the nflscrapR project and the NFL Next Gen Stats who are the timely sources of this data. Shout-out to Arrowhead Pride’s Ethan Douglas whose weekly advanced...

AFC WEST:

When should the Denver Broncos start Drew Lock? - Mile High Report

Joe Flacco is floundering. Is it time for the Denver Broncos to make a change at quarterback?





Report: Forrest Lamp has a broken ankle and is done for the year - Bolts From The Blue

It’s ok to cry...





Rookie Trayvon Mullen pegged to start at cornerback for Raiders after trade of Gareon Conley - Silver And Black Pride

It must be approaching the trade deadline because Jon Gruden is trading away former Reggie McKenzie top picks for draft picks. Last year it was former first round pick Amari Cooper who was sent to...





Chiefs say Mahomes’ MRI was “as good as we could possibly imagine” - Arrowhead Pride

According to head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder, Mahomes is already hard at work rehabilitating himself from Thursday’s injury

NFC EAST:

There is no decision to make — Pat Shurmur has to stick with Daniel Jones now - Big Blue View

Turning back to Eli Manning would be pointless





Eagles working out former Packers first-round pick - Bleeding Green Nation

More DL depth?





It sure looked like the officials let Derek Barnett flop against the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

This looks like one thing and one thing only.





The 5 O’Clock Club: Put me in coach! - Hogs Haven

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…

NFC NORTH:

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws 350th career touchdown pass against Raiders - Acme Packing Company

The Packers legend checks off another mark on a hall of fame career.





Detroit Lions injury update: Kerryon Johnson expected to miss time - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions are expected to be without their star running back.





Thomas Jones’s Fond Farewell - Windy City Gridiron

A new highlight reel lets Thomas Jones say goodbye to Bears fans





Report: Adam Thielen ‘unlikely’ for Thursday - Daily Norseman

But, it’s not all bad news

NFC SOUTH:

Beignets and Café au Lait: Saints tame the Bears 36-25 behind dominant defense - Canal Street Chronicles

And Mitch Trubisky just threw another garbage time touchdown





What the Mohamed Sanu trade means for the Falcons - The Falcoholic

Trading the veteran hurts the offense in the short term, but there are players who stand to benefit.





Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Allen to start again - Cat Scratch Reader

Cam Newton will not make his return in Week 8





Report: Patriots asked about Buccaneers O.J. Howard’s availability - Bucs Nation

Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard has not been the same kind of tight end under Bruce Arians that many projected him to be. Many felt he would be much more of a threat in this offense than under the...

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan likes the receiver room how it is - Niners Nation

The 49ers head coach met with the media on Monday afternoon





Cardinals to workout Jay Ajayi and Spencer Ware - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to workout free agent running backs Jay Ajayi and Spencer Ware, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.





Seahawks K Jason Myers is been as good as he was when he was unemployed - Field Gulls

I would never date a kicker. Too flaky.

It’s because of this flakiness though that I never get mad at kickers. How could you? It seems as though their failures are just as out of their control as...





REPORT: LA Rams offered CB Marcus Peters in trade for Cleveland Browns - Turf Show Times

The offered sparked a little something between two old friends.