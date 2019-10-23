Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots trade for Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu - Pats Pulpit
New England has made a trade!
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
NFL Power Rankings Week 8 - Ignominy - Gang Green Nation
The New York Jets were blown out by the New England Patriots last night, 33 - 0. Sam Darnold looked lost in what was one of the worst performances by a quarterback in a Jets history littered with...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Opinion: A 5-1 Buffalo Bills team should feel better than this - Buffalo Rumblings
It’s different when it’s you rather than another team
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Unexpected heroes fueling a defensive turnaround for the Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown
By whatever means possible
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Report: 4 Steelers return to practice Monday after missing Week 6 - Behind the Steel Curtain
With an extra practice due to the bye and not playing until Monday, there is no official participation designation until Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals Week 7 rookie report: Drew Sample contributes to run game woes - Cincy Jungle
Sample looked like a rookie when he went up against one of the more intimidating players in the league.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns welcome Kareem Hunt back to practice - Dawgs By Nature
Talented running back returns to the team while finishing out his eight-game suspension.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
BREAKING NEWS: Houston Texans Trade For Gareon Conley - Battle Red Blog
The Texans need secondary help, and they got it. Who needs draft picks?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Three Things We Learned From The Titans Win Over The Chargers On Sunday - Music City Miracles
Breathe, everyone, breathe.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
D.J. Hayden is playing lights out for this Jaguars defense, y’all - Big Cat Country
D.J. Hayden is playing his ass off for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
There’s really no other way to put it. He’s playing beyond even healthy expectations for him and making plays in both the passing...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Jacoby Brissett Stat Tracker: Week 7 - Stampede Blue
Weekly dashboard of QB stats. Thanks to the nflscrapR project and the NFL Next Gen Stats who are the timely sources of this data. Shout-out to Arrowhead Pride’s Ethan Douglas whose weekly advanced...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
When should the Denver Broncos start Drew Lock? - Mile High Report
Joe Flacco is floundering. Is it time for the Denver Broncos to make a change at quarterback?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Report: Forrest Lamp has a broken ankle and is done for the year - Bolts From The Blue
It’s ok to cry...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Rookie Trayvon Mullen pegged to start at cornerback for Raiders after trade of Gareon Conley - Silver And Black Pride
It must be approaching the trade deadline because Jon Gruden is trading away former Reggie McKenzie top picks for draft picks. Last year it was former first round pick Amari Cooper who was sent to...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs say Mahomes’ MRI was “as good as we could possibly imagine” - Arrowhead Pride
According to head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder, Mahomes is already hard at work rehabilitating himself from Thursday’s injury
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
There is no decision to make — Pat Shurmur has to stick with Daniel Jones now - Big Blue View
Turning back to Eli Manning would be pointless
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles working out former Packers first-round pick - Bleeding Green Nation
More DL depth?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
It sure looked like the officials let Derek Barnett flop against the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys
This looks like one thing and one thing only.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
The 5 O’Clock Club: Put me in coach! - Hogs Haven
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws 350th career touchdown pass against Raiders - Acme Packing Company
The Packers legend checks off another mark on a hall of fame career.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions injury update: Kerryon Johnson expected to miss time - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions are expected to be without their star running back.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Thomas Jones’s Fond Farewell - Windy City Gridiron
A new highlight reel lets Thomas Jones say goodbye to Bears fans
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Report: Adam Thielen ‘unlikely’ for Thursday - Daily Norseman
But, it’s not all bad news
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Beignets and Café au Lait: Saints tame the Bears 36-25 behind dominant defense - Canal Street Chronicles
And Mitch Trubisky just threw another garbage time touchdown
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
What the Mohamed Sanu trade means for the Falcons - The Falcoholic
Trading the veteran hurts the offense in the short term, but there are players who stand to benefit.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Allen to start again - Cat Scratch Reader
Cam Newton will not make his return in Week 8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Report: Patriots asked about Buccaneers O.J. Howard’s availability - Bucs Nation
Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard has not been the same kind of tight end under Bruce Arians that many projected him to be. Many felt he would be much more of a threat in this offense than under the...
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Kyle Shanahan likes the receiver room how it is - Niners Nation
The 49ers head coach met with the media on Monday afternoon
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardinals to workout Jay Ajayi and Spencer Ware - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to workout free agent running backs Jay Ajayi and Spencer Ware, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks K Jason Myers is been as good as he was when he was unemployed - Field Gulls
I would never date a kicker. Too flaky.
It’s because of this flakiness though that I never get mad at kickers. How could you? It seems as though their failures are just as out of their control as...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
REPORT: LA Rams offered CB Marcus Peters in trade for Cleveland Browns - Turf Show Times
The offered sparked a little something between two old friends.
Loading comments...