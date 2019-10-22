Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 10/22/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is do you feel that the Miami Dolphins are making progress or do you think we are just spinning our wheels with this overall poor roster? Do you see signs of hope or are you hopeless and just waiting for the draft? I don’t think any Phins fans have any illusions that this team will do anything worth talking about this season but I for one would like to see improvement with this roster just as a measure of what we have in our new coaching staff.

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.