Who will start at quarterback for the 2020 Miami Dolphins? Odds not favoring who you think

The Miami Dolphins appear set to grab their next “franchise” quarterback next spring when the 2020 NFL Draft rolls around. While no longer a true consensus pick, the odds seem to favor Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins primary target in April. Will he be the starting quarterback in Week 1 for Miami?

According to SportsBettingDime.com, probably not.

The online sports book released odds on the Week 1 starting quarterback for 12 teams on Tuesday, listing Tagovailoa, current Dolphins backup quarterback Josh Rosen, and Justin Herbert as possibilities for Miami. Yet, none of those three are the favorite.

The field opens as even money favorites for the Dolphins in Week 1 next year. Will the Dolphins have a starter at the beginning of the season not named Tagovailoa, Rosen, or Herbert?

Rosen and Tagovailoa are tied behind the field at 5/1, while Herbert is at 9/1.

As for Miami’s current starting quarterback, he is listed as a 12/1 favorite to start in Week 1 - for any team. He is listed at 3/2 to start at any point for any team next season.

Other interesting notes have the Carolina Panthers starting Kyle Allen next opening day (1/1), Mitchell Trubisky still with the Chicago Bears (9/5), the Cincinnati Bengals moving to Ryan Finley (8/5), the Denver Broncos starting Drew Lock (1/3), the Jacksonville Jaguars sticking with Gardner Minshew (1/3), the New England Patriots still helmed by Tom Brady (3/7), the Pittsburgh Steelers bringing back Ben Roethlisberger (1/2), the Los Angeles Chargers starting Philip Rivers (1/6), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returning Jameis Winston (3/4), and the Washington Redskins playing Dwayne Haskins (1/2).

Also, former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is the favorite to start for the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 next year, sitting at 2/3 odds.

Tagovailoa is listed as a potential starter with the Redskins (25/1) and Bengals (9/1).