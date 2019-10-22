2019 NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Patriots dominant at top, Dolphins dominant at bottom

Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books and we start looking ahead to Week 8 now. How are teams stacking up as we near the half-way mark for the season? Who is in the best position to win the Super Bowl? Time for some NFL Power Rankings to definitively answer who is best.

Well, completely subjectively answer who is best that we make up as we go. That probably fits a definition of power rankings better.

We do Power Rankings a little differently than most places around the web. Where typically one person does a set of rankings ahead of Week 1, then moves teams up or down based on their wins, here Josh Houtz and I start with a clean board each week. We alternate turns picking the team we feel can best win the Super Bowl this year. Pretty straight forward, and it seems to have worked thus far into the season.

This week, I have the odd picks while Houtz takes the even selections: