Phinsider Daily: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from Miami’s 31-21 Loss to Buffalo, 2020 QB Class, and FitzMagic

Phinsider Daily is a new spin-off of Phinsider Radio and now, we’ll be coming to you five days a week for all your Miami Dolphins information.

The flagship show of Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton continues for its 4th season. In addition to that, Matt (Monday), A-A-Ron (Tuesday), and Josh (Wednesday) will bring their own 20-30 minute podcast to the world wide internet.

Without further ado, here’s my (houtz) review of the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from Miami’s 31-21 loss to Buffalo. I also dive into the 2020 QB Class, discuss FitzMagic, and tell you why ‘every little things, gonna be alright’.

On today’s episode of Phinsider Daily, I take a look at the Dolphins 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Is it time to worry about Christian Wilkins, after he got himself ejected 31 seconds into the game? How have Taco Charlton and Vince Biegel helped Miami’s pass rush? Should Mark Walton continue to be RB1? The good? The Bad? The Ugly?

I then discuss the 2020 QB class - which I wrote about HERE- and tell you why the Dolphins will be okay whether they get the first-overall pick or not? How do I feel about Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, and the rest of the class?

Lastly, we discuss the Bobby McCain incident and I try to calm down Dolphins’ fans by telling you ‘every little things, gonna be alright’

All of this and much more, on this episode of Phinsider Daily.

Be sure to tune in by clicking the link below or finding us on iTunes/your favorite podcast app. Simply search for The Phinsider. Oh, and Follow me on Twitter! @Houtz

#FinsUp