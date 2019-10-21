Monday Night Football: New England Patriots @ New York Jets Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks edition of Monday Night Football features two Miami Dolphins AFC East bitter/hated rivals. The 6 and 0 New England Patriots have traveled to East Rutherford New Jersey to take on the 1 and 4 New York Jets. The Patriots are coming off a solid beat-down of the New York Giants by a 35 to 14 score. The Jets finally got their first win of the season last week by defeating the Dallas Cowboys 24 to 22.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game as well as any of the earlier action from earlier games in the NFL today or as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules on live threads as you would on any other site anywhere else on the Phinsider.

New England Patriots (6-0) 1st AFC East @ New York Jets (1-4) 3rd AFC East