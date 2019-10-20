Christian Wilkins ejected on first play of Dolphins at Bills

The Miami Dolphins defense was short-handed heading into their Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills, with safety Reshad Jones and cornerback Xavien Howard both sidelined with injuries. Now, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is also off the field.

Wilkins was ejected from the game on the first play when he threw a punch at the end of the play. Wilkins was blocked away from the play and appeared to take exception to the block continuing all the way to the whistle - or even slightly after.

christian wilkins tossed after one play. perfect. pic.twitter.com/HP8EpGQYEM — josh houtz (@houtz) October 20, 2019

The Dolphins selected Wilkins with the 13th overall pick this past spring, looking to bolster the middle of the defensive line. Miami has used the defensive tackle as a 3-4 defensive end and a 4-3 defensive tackle throughout the season. He has started all six games for Miami this season, with 18 tackles and one pass defensed.

The Dolphins will now have to play the entire game down a key member of the defensive line.