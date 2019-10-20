Dolphins at Bills inactives: Xavien Howard, Reshad Jones out for Miami

The Miami Dolphins secondary will be undermanned on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Safety Reshad Jones was ruled out of the game on Friday when the team released their final injury report of the week, but now cornerback Xavien Howard will also miss the game. Howard, who has a knee injury that limited him all week in practice, was listed among Miami’s seven inactive players for the game.

Along with Howard and Jones on the list, Miami also has starting center Daniel Kilgore inactive. Evan Boehm is expected to start in Kilgore’s spot this week. Miami also have running back Myle Gasking, offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland, tackle Andrew Donnal, and defenisve end Avery Moss inactive.

The Bills listed wide receiver Robert Foster, running back T.J. Yeldon, linebacker Corey Thompson, linebacker Matt Milaon, guard Ike Boettger, offensive lineman Ryan Bates, and tight end Tommy Sweeney as inactive.

Kickoff for the Dolphins and Bills is at 1pm ET.