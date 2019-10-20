NFL straight-up winners picks: 2019 Week 7

The NFL’s Week 7 schedule is here, a week in which former Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Matt Moore and Ryan Tannehill will both be on the field - Moore for the Kansas City Chiefs taking over for Patrick Mahomes during the Thursday game and Tannehill starting for the Titans after replacing Marcus Mariota during last week’s game.

It is an odd week.

Hopefully, an odd week will help get me out of my straight-up winners picks funk for this season. Kat Noa once again led the way in our weekly picks pool, going 10-4 last week. The rest of the group, James McKinney, Justin Hier, and I, all were 8-6 on the week. That pushes Kat out to a four-game lead overall with a 58-33-1 record. James is second at 54-37-1, Justin at 53-38-1, and I am lagging way behind at 49-41-1.

Now it is time for me to make my comeback. Here are our picks for this week.