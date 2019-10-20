 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL straight-up winners picks: 2019 Week 7

By Kevin Nogle
The NFL’s Week 7 schedule is here, a week in which former Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Matt Moore and Ryan Tannehill will both be on the field - Moore for the Kansas City Chiefs taking over for Patrick Mahomes during the Thursday game and Tannehill starting for the Titans after replacing Marcus Mariota during last week’s game.

It is an odd week.

Hopefully, an odd week will help get me out of my straight-up winners picks funk for this season. Kat Noa once again led the way in our weekly picks pool, going 10-4 last week. The rest of the group, James McKinney, Justin Hier, and I, all were 8-6 on the week. That pushes Kat out to a four-game lead overall with a 58-33-1 record. James is second at 54-37-1, Justin at 53-38-1, and I am lagging way behind at 49-41-1.

Now it is time for me to make my comeback. Here are our picks for this week.

The Phinsider Picks Pool

Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Bears
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons
Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Colts Colts Colts Colts
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Dolphins Dolphins Jets Jets
San Francisco 49ers at New Orlean Saints Saints Saints Saints 49ers
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Browns Browns Bengals Browns
Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars Chargers Chargers Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals Steelers Steelers Cardinals Cardinals
Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders Titans Titans Titans Titans
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles
Week 13 10-6 8-8 9-7 8-8
Season Results 115-76-1 125-66-1 120-71-1 125-66-1