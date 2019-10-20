Dolphins fan confidence dips after Redskins loss

The Miami Dolphins narrowly missed beating the Washington Redskins last week when they failed on a two-point conversion and dropped the game 17-16. Miami replaced starting quarterback Josh Rosen in the fourth quarter of the game, bringing in former starter Ryan Fitzpatrick and scoring their first points in a second half this season as the offense found a spark.

The move to Fitzpatrick continues into this week as the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills, but last week’s loss impacted how Dolphins fans view the direction of the team. There may still be a majority of fans saying they are confidence in the direction of the club, but it did see a little drop coming off the loss.

After the Draft, fan confidence in the Dolphins was at a 2019 high, with 69 percent of the fans saying they believed in the direction of the team. That dropped to 64 percent before Preseason Week 1, then down to 58 percent before Week 1 of the regular season. The team was destroyed by the Baltimore Ravens in their opening game of the season, and fan confidence hit a season-low of 34 percent.

The confidence then started to rise, up to 41 percent after Week 2, up to 49 percent after Week 3, a slight dip to 48 percent after Week 4, and up to 55 percent after the bye in Week 5. After this week’s loss, the fan confidence fell three points down to 52 percent of the fans saying they are confident in the direction of the team.

How will they perform against their AFC East rivals? How will it impact confidence in the team?