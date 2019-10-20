Week Seven Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

By the time you arrive at this post hopefully you are celebrating the fist victory of the season for your Miami Dolphins, unless of course if you are in the Tank For Whoever camp then you might not be pleased. Either way below is the information for the late afternoon games if you are still in the mood for even more football.

Please treat this live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider. Remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on the Phinsider.

Sunday, October 20th, 2019 Late Afternoon Games

Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) 3rd AFC West @ Tennessee Titans (2-4) 4th AFC South

When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713

Channel 713 Odds: Tennessee Titans -2

Tennessee Titans -2 Over/Under: 41.5

New Orleans Saints (5-1) 1st NFC South @ Chicago Bears (3-2) 3rd NFC North

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714

Channel 714 Odds: Chicago Bears -4

Chicago Bears -4 Over/Under: 37

Baltimore Ravens (4-2) 1st AFC North @ Seattle Seahawks (5-1) 2nd NFC West