Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

Your 0 and 5 Miami Dolphins have traveled to Buffalo New York to take on the 4 and 1 Buffalo Bills today. Your Phins are of course coming off their 5th consecutive loss last week to the similarly woeful Washington Redskins by a 16 to 17 score. The Dolphins had a chance to tie the game up and force overtime but the coaching staff instead decided to go for two in an attempt to score the two point conversion following a late 4th quarter touchdown and win the game in walk off fashion versus having to play into overtime. Instead the play, that looked about as poorly contrived or executed (who knows) failed handing over the victory to the Redskins.

The Buffalo Bills are obviously having a much better season than our Dolphins and sit only one game behind the New England Patriots for second place in the AFC East. Buffalo’s only loss came to those very Patriots three weeks ago by a 16 to 10 score. Buffalo got back into the win column two weeks ago by defeating the Tennessee Titans 14 to 7. Last week served as a bye week for the Buffalo Bills.

